Lancashire court listings - Monday, March 19, 2018

Here's this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Pervert targeted two 12-year-olds

A man who attempted to engage in sexual activity in front of a child has been given a 36 week jail term, suspended for two years.

Dominic Anton Vass, of Lighthurst Lane, Chorley, pleaded guilty to two offences which involve two different 12-year-old children.

He appeared for a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court, which heard the offences happened on July 17 last year.

The 24-year-old defendant was ordered to perform 60 hours of unpaid work by the magistrates’ bench, which ruled the offence was aggravated by the fact there were two separate victims.

He must also pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 towards his prosecution costs.

Vass was told he had to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years.

He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Pay increase leads to benefit trouble

A man failed to declare he had been given a pay rise, a court has heard.

Sajid Patel, of The Pennines, Fulwood, Preston, admitted dishonestly failing to notify Preston City Council of the change regarding his employment.

The charge against the 42-year-old relates to a period between April 8, 2013 and October 3, 2016.

The defendant appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court, where the bench was told his pay increase affected his entitlement to housing benefit.

The court was told the changes affected his entitlement to housing and council tax benefit.

He was ordered to perform unpaid work for 60 hours and must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The overpayment is being repaid directly to DWP.

Court snaps

Lynne Valentine, 59, of Draperfield, Chorley, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting shoplifting and must pay a £20 surcharge and £50 costs.

Georgina Thompson, 54, of West Road, Lancaster, must pay £180 compensation to Sainsburys and £85 costs after admitting stealing a Vax vacuum cleaner.

Rizwan Patel, 28, of Brixton Road, Preston, was discharged conditionally for nine months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting stealing fragrances from Debenhams.

Edward Thomas Callery, 43, of Waterloo Road, Ashton, Preston, was given a rehabilitation activity after admitting stealing food from Sainburys in Ingol, and must pay a £20 fine, and £85 surcharge.

James Colton, 55, of Shelley Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was given a curfew and ordered to pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting stealing fragrances and detergents.

Kevin Gaskell, 27, of Tarn Hows Close, Chorley, was banned for 14 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £370 fine, a £37 surcharge and costs of £85.

Daniel Harris, 26, of Woodfield, Clayton Brook, Chorley, was banned for 17 months after admitting drink driving and having no insurance and must pay a £300 fine and a £30 surcharge.

Anthony Wilson, 54, of Beacon Grove, Fulwood, Preston, was discharged conditionally for a year after admitting using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Wooff, 45, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 18 weeks after admitting shoplifting £509 of goods from WH Smith in Lancaster within days of leaving prison.