Lancashire court listings - Monday, March 12, 2018

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Benefit claimant had a paid job

A man failed to declare he and his wife were working in paid jobs.

Michael Coles, of Back Lane, Longton, near Preston, pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to notify South Ribble Council of the change regarding his own employment status during a period between April 20, 2012 and November 5, 2014.

He admitted a second similar charge related to not declaring his wife’s paid job over a period between May 30, 2014 and August 16, 2015.

The 45-year-old defendant entered his pleas during a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The court was told the changes had affected his entitlement to both housing and council tax benefit.

The bench ordered Coles to carry out unpaid community work for 40 hours.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 towards his prosecution costs.

Motorist had drugs in his bloodstream

A motorist who was caught driving on the motorway while under the influence of drugs has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Luke Delaney was stopped in his green Vauxhall Corsa on the southbound M61 at Broughton near Preston on October 5 last year.

The 21-year-old driver pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and driving under the influence of cannabis.

Preston Magistrates’ Court court was told the cannabis in his blood exceeded the legal limit.

Delaney also admitted possessing cannabis on Christmas Eve, for which he was discharged for a year, and failing to give a blood specimen.

Delaney, of Whittam Road, Chorley, must pay a fine of £350, with a £34 surcharge and costs of £85.

Court snaps

Andrei Gheoghiu, 25, of Wellfield Road, Preston, was banned for 20 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £250 fine, a £30 surcharge and costs of £85.

Lee Michael Stott, 24, of Malvern Avenue, Preston, was given a rehabilitation activity after admitting using threatening behaviour, criminal damage and possessing cannabis and must pay £200 compensation, an £85 surcharge and costs of £85.

Victoria Wilkinson, 26, of Trafford Street, Preston, admits driving a car she knew had been taken without consent and theft, and must have drug treatment and pay an £85 surcharge and costs of £107.

Nichola Thomas, 50, of Pennine View, Great Eccleston, Chorley, was found guilty of not meeting road insurance requirements and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge, and £110 costs.

John Seddon, 63, of Highfield Road South, Chorley, was found guilty of not meeting road insurance requirements and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge, and £110 costs.

Tony Whittaker, 37, of Hope Terrace, Preston, was found guilty of failing to produce a valid rail ticket and must pay a £220 fine, £3.80 compensation, £30 surcharge, and £150 costs.

Jamie Tobin, 39, of Railway Terrace, Preston, was found guilty of not paying his rail fare and must pay a £220 fine, £4.60 compensation, £30 surcharge, and £150 costs.

Mihaita Stoian, 18, of Cave Street, Preston, admits theft from New Look and must pay a £120 fine, a £30 surcharge and costs of £85.

Wayne Scott, 44, of Fellside Avenue, Euxton, Chorley, admits committing fraud by using a bank card that did not belong to him, and must pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.