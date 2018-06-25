Lancashire court listings - Monday, June 25, 2018

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts

An offending motorist has had his suspended prison sentence activated by magistrates after smashing a woman’s UPVC front door, front bedroom window and front lounge window.

Lewis Smith, of Carr Meadow, Bamber Bridge, near Preston, admitted a charge of criminal damage following a domestic incident in Chorley on April 27 which left a house with £300 of damage.

At the time Smith was subject to a suspended term for a series of driving offences, including taking a car without consent and drink driving, which was imposed in November last

year.Preston Magistrates’ Court said no other sentence was appropriate as he failed to comply with previous court orders.

The bench imposed a 20-week immediate jail term. The 25-year-old defendant was also ordered to pay £150 compensation to his victim.

A burglar caused more than £500 of damage after entering a business premises in Morecambe, a court has heard.

Richard Joseph McCrum, of Lines Street in Morecambe, broke into Kieran Bassett Financial Services on November 20 last year, Preston Magistrates’ were told.

The 32-year old intruder helped himself to £1,406 in cash as well as a £20 Love 2 Shop voucher.

During the break-in he also caused damage to the door.

He pleaded guilty to the offence.

The bench ruled the offence was serious because of the value of the property stolen and damaged and the defendant’s previous convictions and jailed him for 12 weeks.

He must also pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Derek Joseph Moore, 45, of Barn Croft, Leyland, was discharged for a year after admitting making off without paying for fuel but must pay £70.24 compensation.

Gemma Pullan, 28, of South View Terrace, Leyland, was banned for three years after admitting drink driving and must pay a £120 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kieran Yeardley, 22, of Leyland Lane, Leyland, admits making a grossly offensive phone call to a man and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nicola Appleby, 42, of Ryelands Road, Lancaster, was found guilty of failing to have a TV licence and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Damien Lee Altham, 36, of Heaton Road, Lancaster, must pay £40 costs, a £30 surcharge and £40 compensation to Poundland after admitting stealing goods.

Kim Derbyshire, 35, of no fixed abode, was banned for six months after being found guilty of driving while disqualified and must pay a £40 fine, £85 surcharge and £40 costs.

Edwin Thomas Knapman, 21, of Millersgate, Cottam, Preston, was banned for 14 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £277 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lauren McHugh, 18, of Lune Street, Lancaster, admits smashing a woman’s window and must pay £108 compensation, a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew James Timlin, 50, of Ingleton Drive, Lancaster, was banned for 24 months after admitting drink driving and must do 100 hours unpaid work and pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Curtis Armstrong, 42, of Maud Street, Chorley, was found guilty of littering and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.