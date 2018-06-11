Lancashire court listings - Monday, June 11, 2018

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Assault man was growing cannabis

Latest court news

A man has pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug and assaulting a woman by beating.

Thomas Raymond Nevin, of Shakespeare Road, Ribbleton, Preston, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court following an incident in Preston on March 22 this year.

Prosecutors said the 27-year-old had assaulted a woman.

On the same day it was discovered the defendant had also grown eight cannabis plants an at address in the city.

Nevin was given a rehabilitation activity requirement by the magistrates’ bench.

He was also ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work as part of a 12 month community order.

The bench made an order for the cannabis drugs and associated growing paraphernalia to be confiscated, along with Nevin’s mobile phones, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Man said he was too sick to work

A man who was employed by a Preston firm claimed he was too sick to work to benefit bosses, a court has heard.

John Hindle, 32, who gave his address as Mid Street, Keith, Banffshire, admitted tow counts of benefit fraud at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The bench was told the 32-year-old had made a dishonest statement and failed to notify a change in circumstances in August 2015 when claiming Employment Support Allowance.

He had indicated that he was unable to work due to sickness or disability, but investigators discovered he was in paid employment with Sterling Solutions Umbrella Limited.

He was fined £1,600 and was ordered to pay a £160 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Court snaps

Mohammed Riaz Patel, 37, of St Paul’s Road, Deepdale, Preston, must have drug treatment and pay £10 compensation after admitting stealing trainers, toothpaste and chocolate worth £88 from a man.

Matthew Anthony Brown, 27, of Dixon Street, Oldham, admits assaulting a Preston woman, damaging her possessions and resisting a PC and must pay compensation of £210, a £40 fine, and £85 costs.

Christopher Ian Beckett, 37, of The Martindales, Clayton-le-Woods, was given a restraining order and must take part in a relationships programme after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay a £140 fine, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Abdulaziz Al-Dosari, 20, of Acorn Close, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Arnold, 41, of Manor House Lane, Preston, was found guilty of having no insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Dunkley, 44, of Cross Street, Morecambe, was given a rehabilitation activity after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Andrew Cotterell, 30, of Dole Lane, Chorley, was given eight weeks suspended for 12 months after admitting two supermarket thefts and was also given a curfew.

Christopher Kearns, 46, of Norton Road, Heysham, Morecambe admits breaching a restraining order and was given a curfew and £85 surcharge.

Kieran Connor Cummins, 26, of St Mary’s Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, must do 50 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.