Lancashire court listings - Monday, January 8, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Banned driver ‘did not stop for police’

A banned motorist took to the road in a Mercedes car and refused to stop for police.

Sean Allen, 43, of Norwich Place, Avenham, Preston, has been jailed for five months over the incident, which happened on September 16 last year.

He was also slapped with a 62-month road disqualification - one of the longest thought to have been given in the county - in a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The bench was told how Allen refused to stop the vehicle for police after being spotted on Yew Tree Avenue, Ribbleton.

He later pleaded guilty to offences of failing to stop for an officer, failing to give a breath specimen, driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance, and driving while disqualified.

The court ruled the matter was aggravated by the defendant’s record of previous offending.

Dangerous driving follows assault

A man who assaulted a woman before driving dangerously in Preston has been ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work.

Afzal Shah Mohamed, 51, of Mossley Road, Oldham, Manchester, pleaded guilty to assaulting the victim on September 10.

On the same day, he admits driving a BMW Coupe car on the car park of the Morrisons supermarket on Blackpool Road in a dangerous manner.

He was given a rehabilitation activity requirement to address his offending and a restraining order banning contact with the woman for 12 months.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court also ordered him to pay his victim compensation of £750, as well as an £85 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was given a 12-month driving ban.

Court snaps

Damien Darnley, 31, of Greenwood Street, Avenham, Preston, was given 17 weeks suspended for 18 months after admitting assaulting a woman and must have drug treatment and pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Darren Swift, 42, of Bretherton Terrace, Leyland, was found guilty of not wearing a seatbelt and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kurt Walmesley, 27, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 18 weeks and banned for a year after admitting stealing a car and driving without insurance or a licence.

Andrew Turner, 25, of Stefano Road, Preston, was bound over for six months in the sum of £100 after admitting breaching the peace.

Patrick Scanlon, 61, of Thurland Court, Morecambe, admits stealing alcohol and must pay a £40 fine, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Richard Anthony Whittaker, 42, of New Hall Lane, Preston, was jailed for 16 weeks after admitting stealing fragrance from Boots and Debenhams in Preston.

John Buckle, 29, of Borwick Court, Morecambe, admits possessing a blade and two hammers on a cycle track in Morecambe and was given eight weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Michael Taylor, 25, of Inkerman Street, Preston, admits assaulting a woman and damaging a kitchen drawer and storage unit, and must pay a £53.50 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Oliver Sanderson, 22, of Joe Lane, Catterall, Garstang, was discharged for six months after admitting possessing cannabis and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 12 weeks after admitting burgling a garage and must pay £1,500 compensation.