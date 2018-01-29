Lancashire court listings - Monday, January 29, 2018

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Arsonist admits public bin blaze

A man who caused a ferocious fire in a public bin has been ordered to have mental health treatment.

David Panagiotis Georgiou, who gave his address as The Paddock, Fulwood, Preston, carried out the arson attack on August 27 last year in Preston, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

The blaze caused £350 of damage to the bin, which belonged to Lancashire County Council.

The 47-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to arson.

The magistrates bench ordered him to pay £350 compensation to the local authority and to have nine months of treatment.

He was given a rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 towards prosecution costs.

The bench said there were “exceptional circumstance related to the offender” in relation to his mental health issues.

He will pay what he owes at £10 per fortnight.

Man forced his way into house

A man who used violence to enter a woman’s home has been ordered to do 40 hours of unpaid work.

Christopher Spiers Kelly, who gave his address as Moor Road, Chorley, forced his way into a house on Smith Street in the town during an incident on September 5 last year, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 32-year-old defendant has pleaded guilty to a charge of using violence to secure entry.

He also admitted a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour over a period between September 4 and 7, causing the woman alarm and distress.The magistrates’ bench imposed a restraining order.

He was ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and must pay £85 towards his prosecution costs.

Court snaps

Stuart Scarborough, 38, of Garsdale Road, Preston, was jailed for 18 week after admitting a string of thefts from Marks and Spencer and must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony Best, 48, of Slaidburn Road, Ribbleton, Preston, was given a restraining order after admitting using threatening behaviour towards a woman and must pay a £120 fine and £30 surcharge.

Garry Haggis, 27, of no fixed abode, admits possessing spice and must pay an £80 fine and £30 surcharge.

Victoria Heaton, 40, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight weeks after admitting stealing groceries and must pay a £115 surcharge.

Daniel Graham Stevenson, 23, of Bazil Close, Morecambe, was jailed for 21 days and must pay £100 compensation after admitting a assaulting a police officer.

Gareth Marland, 35, of Ryefield Avenue, Penwortham, was discharged for 15 months after admitting damaging a back door and must pay £150 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Louis Simmons, 32, of Claremont Crescent, Morecambe, admits flouting a closure order at a flat in Heaton Road, Lancaster, and must pay a £40 fine and £30 surcharge.

Leah Tweedy, 29, of Claremont Crescent, Morecambe, admits flouting a closure order at a flat in Heaton Road, Lancaster, and must pay a £40 fine and £30 surcharge.

Sean Heyworth, 43, of Oaktree Avenue, Preston, admits driving without insurance and must pay a £440 fine, £44 surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter Lowe, 58, of Garstang Road, Preston, admits driving while using a phone and must pay a £157 fine, £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.