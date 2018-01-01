Lancashire court listings - Monday, January 1, 2018

Have your say

Here is today's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Vandal smashed screen in library

A vandal smashed a computer screen in a public library, a court has heard.

Timothy Stirzaker, of Neptune House, Strand Road, Preston, was in Preston’s Harris Library on October 30 when he damaged the screen, leaving a £150 repair bill.

The 29-year-old admitted a charge of criminal damage when he appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard at the time of the offence he was subject to a suspended jail term for burglary.

Stirzaker, who has previously committed a similar offence when he smashed a computer screen in the Grundy Art Gallery in Blackpool, was ordered to pay £150 compensation.

The bench said the matter was aggravated by Stirzaker’s previous criminal record and activated his suspended sentence, jailing him for a total of 20 weeks.

Man stole tipper truck and crashed

A man who stole a Ford tipper truck then crashed it on Preston College car park and on a road has been ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

Ashley David Ayres, of Grizedale Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston, drove the vehicle on Oxbridge Road, Cottam, Preston, on January 28 this year.

During a hearing at Preston Magistrates’ Court, the 29-year-old admitted charges of taking a vehicle without consent, driving without insurance or a licence, failing to report an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, and failing to stop after an accident.

The magistrates’ bench imposed a 12 month disqualification from driving.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £600 towards his prosecution costs.

Court snaps

Ryan McMahon, 24, of George Street, Morecambe was given a curfew and 40 hours unpaid work after admitting two assaults and damaging a car and must pay £200 compensation, a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Riddick, 37, of Fishergate Hill, Preston, was jailed for 24 weeks after admitting stealing a jacket during the period of a suspended jail term.

Christopher Glover, 37, of Latham Street, Preston, admits stealing household items and must pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason O’Rourke, 31, of Guernsey Avenue, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, admits assaulting a woman and must pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Stephen Milsom, 42, of First Avenue, Blackpool, was banned for three years after admitting driving in Chorley while unfit through drugs and must pay a £160 fine, £30 surcharge and £110 costs.

Christopher Hutchinson, 37, of no fixed abode, was ordered to have drug treatment after being found guilty of assaulting a PC and being disorderly, and must pay £100 compensation and £200 costs.

William Ratcliffe, 58, of Stanley Road, Heysham, near Lancaster, was discharged for a year after admitting attempting to steal wine, and using threatening behaviour, and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaun Pilling, 30, of Westgate, Morecambe was given a curfew after being found guilty of handling a stolen Volkswagen Golf worth £6,500 and must pay an £85 surcharge.

Benjamin Graham, 24, of Otway Street, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting smashing a window at The Old Dog pub in Preston and using abusive behaviour, and must pay £300 compensation.