Lancashire court listings - Monday February 5, 2018

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Window smasher who ‘had a knife’

A man who was caught in possession of a blade after smashing a window at a major Preston pub has been ordered to do 280 hours of unpaid work.

Viorel Sebastian Neamtu, of New Hall Lane, Preston, had previously entered not guilty pleas to the offences.

However, the 29-year-old defendant then failed to turn up for his trial at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

He was found guilty of possession of a blade and criminal damage in his absence.

The magistrates’ bench was told on August 6 last year Neamtu smashed the window at the bYates Wine Lodge on Church Street, Preston.

On the same occasion he was caught on possession of a kitchen knife.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the pub chain, as well as £650 towards his prosecution costs.

Domestic violence assault in home

A man has been given a suspended jail term following a domestic violence incident.

Simon Phillip David Anderson, 34, of Long Marsh Lane, Lancaster, admitted threatening to smash a woman’s front door, and then assaulting her at her home in Lancaster.

The bench heard he had previous convictions for violence including two for domestic violence - one against the same victim.The court also heard the offence was committed in the presence of children.

He was given eight weeks in prison suspended for 15 months.

He was also made subject to a rehabilitation activity requirement and a restraining order.

The bench ordered him to pay £100 compensation to the woman and a £65 victim surcharge.

Court snaps

Maegan Lathrope, 30, of no fixed abode, was discharged conditionally for two years after admitting stealing clothing from Primark and possessing cannabis and must pay a £20 surcharge.

Stephen Leigh, 56, of The Martindales, Clayton Le Woods, Chorley, must do 70 hours unpaid work and pay £100 compensation after admitting assaulting a police officer and must have alcohol treatment.

Mark Smith, 35, of Kingsdale Close, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, was given 20 weeks suspended for 12 months after admitting breaching a restraining order and must pay a £115 surcharge and 85 costs.

Georgina Snell, 39, of Far Lane, Penwortham, was discharged conditionally for two years after admitting stealing earphones from WH Smith and possessing cannabis and must pay a £20 surcharge.

Daniel Spencer, 30, of no fixed abode, was fined £50 after admitting giving a fake identity over failing to pay his rail fare, and must pay a £30 surcharge, £23 compensation, and £50 costs.

David Sedleckas, 44, of Avenham Road, Preston, was banned for three years after being found guilty of drink driving and having no insurance and must pay a £200 fine, £30 surcharge and £300 costs.

William Woodburn, 25, of Downham Road, Leyland, must pay a £150 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting assaulting a woman and damaging her gutter and her dress.

Davina Norris, 34, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight weeks after admitting assaulting a woman in Preston and must pay a £115 surcharge.

John Joseph Kerr, 34, of Union Street, Chorley, admits assaulting a woman and must pay a £133 fine, £50 compensation, and £85 costs.