Lancashire court listings - Monday, February 26, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Child pervert is caught with pics

A sex offender has been jailed after being caught with indecent images of children.

Neville Crouch, of Plungington Road, Preston admitted three counts of making indecent images.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard the 61-year-old had downloaded images of child abuse on January 1 2017 and May 25, 2017.

The offences came to light when his electrical devices were examined.

Two images were deemed category C and two category B - category A is the most serious in law. Crouch previously hit the headlines after admitting indecently exposing himself to a seven year old girl and a four year old.

The court was told the recent offences were committed while he was on licence from prison and subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

The bench jailed him for 39 weeks.

Woman smashed hotel windows

A drunken woman vandalised a popular hotel, a court has heard.

Lisa Marie Morris, of Granville Road, Chorley, was arrested after causing damage to windows.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard she caused around £200 of damage in a bedroom at the Park Hall Hotel in Chorley during an incident on January 15 this year.

The defendant appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court where she pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

The 35-year-old also admitted a further count of being drunk and disorderly at the venue.

She was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £200 compensation to the hotel by the bench.

She was also ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and prosecution costs of £85.

Court news

Duane Bennett, 31, of School Lane, Freckleton, Preston, admits being drunk and disorderly in Preston on Christmas Eve and must pay a £100 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Slack, 26, of Langton Brow, Eccleston, was discharged for a year and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting assaulting a man.

Parmod Kumar, 51, of Cairnsmore Avenue, Ribbleton, was banned for 12 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £100 fine, £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Muhammad Miah, 23, of Maple Crescent, Preston, must do 40 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay a £85 victim surcharge and £250 costs.

Paul Carney, 44, of The Martindales, Clayton-le-Woods, admits being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £200 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Morrison, 32, of Marine Road West, Morecambe, was given a 12 month road ban and 18 weeks suspended for 12 months after admitting driving a vehicle taken without consent, and must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Luke Hicks, 25, of no fixed abode, was given a restraining order after admitting damaging an X Box and must pay £250 compensation, a £120 fine, and a £30 surcharge.

Dariusz Szolomicki, 43, of Library Street, Preston, was banned for 12 months after admitting being found guilty of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle and must pay a £190 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Darren Ritson, 44, of Barry Avenue, Ingol, Preston, was discharged for 12 months after admitting harassing a woman with letters, and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.