Lancashire court listings - Monday, February 19, 2018

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Criminal stole car after jail release

A recently released inmate who stole a car has been put back behind bars.

Christopher Lee Sharp, of Larches Lane, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, stole an Audi A6 car from an address in Blackburn on September 4 last year, Preston Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 28-year-old motorist then drove the vehicle without due care and attention on Yew Tree Road in the city and police became involved.

The bench said the matter was made more serious by the fact Sharp was already banned from driving at the time, and had previous convictions.

Sharp pleaded guilty to charges of taking a car without consent, driving without due care and attention, and driving without insurance.He was given a further two year road ban by the magistrates’ bench, and is not allowed to drive again until he has completed an extended retest.

Man had drugs in ‘street search’

A man was found in possession of illegal drugs shortly after being released from a prison sentence, a court has been told.

Craig Robert Clarke, and currently of Islington House, Blackburn, was searched by police officers in Chorley on January 12.

The 32-year-old was found to be in possession of cannabis and 80 diazepam tablets

Prosecutors said at the time Clarke was already subject to a community order for similar types of offences.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court decided to suspend his eight week sentence for a period of six months.He was also ordered to pay a £115 fine and £85 towards prosecution costs after pleading guilty to possession of class B and class C drugs.

Court snaps

Jason Melling, 23, of Alston Street, Ribbleton, was given a curfew and 100 hours unpaid work after admitting assault and must pay £200 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Fiona Nicholson, 21, of Worswick Terrace, Chorley, was given a rehabilitation activity after admitting stealing clothes from a shop.

Shaun Anderton, 36, of Longfield Avenue, Coppull, Chorley, was found guilty of not having road tax and must pay a £660 fine, £134 back duty and £85 costs.

Mateusz Zorowski, 26, of Masonwood, Fulwood, Preston, was discharged for 12 months after admitting producing cannabis and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nichola Wenzey Flood, 40, of Ashbourne Close, Lancaster, was given a curfew, rehabilitation activity and three year road ban after admitting drug driving and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Benjamin Dixon, 36, of Fell View, Chorley, was banned for three years after admitting drink driving and must pay a £350 fine, £35 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Steven Briscoe, 41, of Grovelands Close, Harrow, Middlesex, was discharged for 12 months after admitting being drunk and disorderly on Leeward Road, Preston, and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Aaron Parry, 21, of Haighton Court, Fulwood, Preston, was banned for a year after admitting drug driving and must pay a £231 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Pye, 27, of Fairways Avenue, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting assaulting a man and must pay £50 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lynne Valentine, 59, of Draperfield, Chorley, was jailed for 16 weeks after admitting two shop thefts.