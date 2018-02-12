Lancashire court listings - Monday, February 12, 2018

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Woman’s harasser is sent to prison

A man who persistently harassed a woman - despite having convictions for similar matters - has been sent to prison.

David Kerr, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 12 weeks after Preston Magistrates’ Court heard how between November 13 and December 28 last year - and while already subject to a suspended sentence for similar matters - Kerr sent numerous messages to his victim.

The 27-year-old had used texts and Facebook to contact her, the bench was told.

Kerr, who was given the suspended sentence last April, was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and was also given a restraining order banning contact with his victim.

He pleaded guilty to charges of harassment and breaching a suspended sentence order.

He must also pay £40 towards prosecution costs, the bench ruled.

Woman claimed £21k in benefits

A woman claimed £21,000 of benefits she was not entitled to after her condition improved, a court has heard.

Hannah Elizabeth Rich, 42, of Croasdale Close, Carnforth, near Lancaster, pleaded guilty to three counts of benefit fraud at Preston Crown Court after admitting making a false statement and failing to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances affecting her entitlement to Disability Living Allowance.

Defending, Richard Haworth said Rich was in the process of repaying the overpayment.The blonde, wearing black rimmed glasses and a black blouse, appeared to tremble as she entered her guilty pleas and began to cry.

Judge Philip Parry adjourned the case until March 23 for a report.

Court snaps

Mohammed Aziz, 37, of Goldfinch Street, Deepdale, Preston, was banned from Debenhams for six months and given a drug rehabilitation order after admitting stealing £354 aftershave, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £40 costs.

Brendan Earle, 20, of Christie Avenue, Morecambe was jailed for eight weeks and banned from driving for 14 months after admitting drug driving, and driving without insurance or a licence.

Jakub Kaczmarek, 30, of Palatine Road, Blackpool, was given 12 weeks in prison suspended for a year, and must pay £60 compensation and £620 costs after admitting stealing £450 of insulation from a Preston man and driving without insurance or a licence.

Thomas Williams, 28, of Coniston Road, Lancaster, was discharged for a year and must pay £250 compensation and a £20 surcharge and £150 costs after being found guilty of damaging a car.

Carl Rainford, 44, of Ribbleton Lane, Preston, was given a curfew, six month shop ban, and drug rehabilitation order after admitting stealing £348 accessories from TK Maxx and must pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £40 costs.

Nile Pimlott, 22, of Ashton Road, Denton, Manchester was given a curfew and restraining order after admitting sending an offensive message to a Chorley woman and must pay an £85 surcharge and £40 costs.

James Stewart McAllister, 31, of Ribbleton Lane, Preston, was jailed for 18 weeks and given a restraining order after admitting assaulting two women.

Daniel French, 28, of Belle Vue Drive, Lancaster, must have alcohol treatment after admitting stealing alcohol from Booths and must pay £70 compensation.