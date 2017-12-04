Lancashire court listings - Monday, December 4, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts

Drink driver stole a BMW sports car

A man stole a BMW car and drove it while he was under the influence of alcohol, a court has heard

Darren Eedle, of Claremont Avenue, Chorley, took a BMW 320D M Sport without consent, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

The bench heard the incident happened on September 19.

Eedle was later stopped on Market Street, Chorley and found to be over the legal alcohol limit.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a road licence.

The 40-year-old has been banned from the road for 16 months.

The court imposed a 10 day rehabilitation activity requirement and a residence requirement for six months at his current address.

He must pay a £120 fine, and was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 towards prosecution costs.

Burglar targeted a dentist’s practice

A burglar who targeted medical related premises in north Lancashire has been jailed.

Daniel Ray Bartlett, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burgling a dental practice..

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard Bartlett had entered the Gokul dental practice in Morecambe with intent to steal on October 29.

At the time the 39-year-old offender was already subject to a suspended jail term for burgling the pharmacy counter in Superdrug in Lancaster, during which he stole medication.The bench

activated the sentence and jailed him for 30 weeks.

They said an immediate jail term was necessary because he has a flagrant disregard for court orders, and the offence was aggravated by his record.

Court snaps

Susan Jane Knowles, 46, of Carrington Road, Adlington, Chorley, was jailed for 11 weeks after admitting stealing three bottles of alcohol while subject to a suspended sentence.

James McSweeney, 49, of Bolton Road, Abbey Village, Chorley, was banned for 17 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £161 fine, £30 surcharge and £85

costs.Raymond Robinson, 40, of The Paddock, Fulwood, Preston, admits stealing aftershave from Debenhams and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam James Frodsham, 22, of Brookside Road, Fulwood, Preston, admits assaulting a woman and a man and has been ordered to pay a £832 fine, £83 surcharge, £85 costs and £50 compensation.

Sean Daniel George Moyles, 32, of Grizedale Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston, was banned for 46 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £300 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dean Gallagher, 32, of Dallington Avenue, Leyland, was ordered to have drug treatment after admitting assaulting a man and damaging his car in a racist incident, and must pay £100 compensation.

John Minshull, 18, of Seven Acres, Bamber Bridge, must do 80 hours unpaid work and pay £100 compensation after admitting burgling the Leyland Home Brew Centre and smashing a window.

Danny Heeley, 25, of Rylstone Drive, Heysham, near Lancaster, was found guilty of driving while using a phone, and must pay a £137 fine, £30 surcharge and £300 costs.

Joseph Mitchell, 30, of Salford Road, Galgate, near Lancaster, admits damaging a woman’s TV and must pay an £80 fine, £249 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.