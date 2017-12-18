Lancashire court listings - Monday, December 18, 2017

Here is the latest round-up of cases at Preston's courts.

Road ban driver jailed by courts

A motorist who was caught on his phone at the wheel of a car he was banned from driving has been sent to prison.

Paul James Matheson, of Ashfield, Fulwood, Preston, has been jailed for eight weeks by Preston Magistrates’ Court over the offences.

On November 7, the 34-year-old driver was seen driving a passenger carrying Ford Transit van on Parker Street in Preston, while subject to a road ban.

The court heard at the time he was using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

The van was later found to be uninsured.

On the same occasion, after checks were made by police, Matheson was found to be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.

The bench took his guilty pleas onto account but said an immediate jail term was justified.

He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

‘Sausage House’ thief struck in city

A persistent thief who struck in Preston city centre has been jailed.

George Leo Jack Miller, of Robin Street, Ribbleton, Preston, targeted businesses around the city during a month long crime spree, a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

His victims included the “Sausage House” where he stole lager and crisps on two occasions, and Wilkinson on Friargate, where he struck four times, stealing detergents and air fresheners.

The 23-year-old also struck at Next on Fishergate, where he stole £1,000 of coats.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court jailed him for 24 weeks after he admitted the string of thefts.

He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Court snaps

Mark Newcombe, 26, of Walton Lane, Leyland, was fined £100 after admitting assaulting a prison officer.

Joseph Busuttil, 34, of Mark Close, Penwortham, was given a rehabilitation activity after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay a £100 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian John Turton, 40, of Bower Street, Widnes, Cheshire, was given a six month discharge after admitting damaging a woman’s table in Chorley and must pay £100 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Warren Albert Butterworth, 35, of Mendip Road, Leyland, was found guilty of failing to give driver information, and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lisa Burns, 40, of Derby Road, Lancaster, admits destroying a glass window in a building belonging to Morecambe Bay Hospitals NHS Trust and must pay £200 compensation.

Bryony Willan, 22, of Brighton Street, Chorley, admits being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £60 fine, £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.Lisa Eaves, 28, of no fixed abode, was jailed for

12 weeks after admitting four counts of thefts from shops in Preston, putting her in breach of a court order.

Anna Marie Shaw, 32, of Grimes Street, Chorley, must have alcohol treatment after admitting two counts of damaging a window, and must pay £200 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Darren Gough, 47, of The Avenue, Adlington, Chorley, was bound over for 12 months in the sum of £100 after admitting breaching the peace.

John Ambrose Bamsey, 45, of Liptrott Road, Chorley, was found guilty of not wearing a seatbelt and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.