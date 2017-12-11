Lancashire court listings - Monday, December 11, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of of cases at Preston’s courts.

Unpaid work for housing cheat

A woman failed to declare to the authorities when the earnings of herself and her partner increased, a court has heard.

Laura Cooney, of Abbotts Close, Walton-le-Dale, near Preston, was prosecuted by the local authority South Ribble Borough Council when the change in her circumstances was discovered.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard their increased income affected her entitlement to housing benefit.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to notify the change in circumstances.

She was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work following a brief hearing.

The bench also ordered her to pay a £85 victim surcharge and £85 towards prosecution costs.

The court was told she was claiming the benefit between September 2012 and January 2016, leading to an overpayment.

Pregnant woman was assaulted

A man who assaulted a woman while she was pregnant has been given 30 days in jail to run alongside his current prison term.

Kyle Mark Slack, formerly of Laund Fields, Stoney Lane, Lancaster, refused to travel to Preston Prison to take part in a live video link to Preston Magistrate’s’ Court, the bench was told.

The 27-year-old had originally denied the attack but later pleaded guilty to assaulting his victim at a previous hearing.

It came after the mum to be was assaulted in Lancaster on July 15 and 23 this year.Slack was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge by the bench.

The court ruled the assault was aggravated by his previous conviction and his victim’s vulnerable state at the time.

Court snaps

Melanie McCormack, 41, of Duke Street, Avenham, Preston, was given an eight month conditional discharge after admitting stealing clothing and jewellery from Sainsburys, and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Islan Shan-Farooq, 27, of St Andrew’s Road, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony Raddings, 41, of Miller Field, Lea, Preston, was given a six month conditional discharge after admitting assaulting a man and must pay a £20 surcharge, £50 compensation, and £200 costs.

William Barclay, 37, of Cow Hill, Haighton, Preston, admits keeping an unlicensed vehicle on a road and must pay £36 back duty, a £146 fine, and £85 costs.

Michael O’Reilly, 34, of Floyd Road, Ribbleton, Preston, was given a six month conditional discharge after admitting stealing rope and trowels from Machine Mart and must pay £30 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Paul Reilly, 40, of Selborne Street, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting stealing six PS4 games and clothing, and must pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Connor Barry, 20, of Mardale Road, Longridge, Preston, was found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Gabor Sztankovics, 27, of Crook Street, Chorley, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jack Woodcock, 26, of The Crescent, Chorley, admits failing to stop his car for police and must pay a £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, and £85 costs.