Lancashire court listings - Monday, August 20, 2018

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

A man handled hundreds of pounds worth of stolen fashion items for the benefit of a woman, a court has heard.

Michael Anthony Rawcliffe, 43, of Stefano Road, Preston, handled a stolen pink red Cuckoo bag, a pink Pierre Cardin, bag, a pink Ralph Lauren bag and a black bag worth £304.96, after going into TK Maxx at the Captiol centre, Walton-le-Dale, on June 19 for the benefit of a defendant called Lindsay Dimmock.

He also admitted burgling Preston Exchange on New Hall Lane, Preston, on June 9 and stealing a haul of electrical items worth £1,523.

He was jailed for a total of 15 weeks and ordered to pay £800 compensation to Preston Exchange.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court said an immediate jail term was necessary to reflect the defendant’s previous record and failure to comply with previous orders.

Man commits two assaults in a day

A man has been jailed after assaulting two men in the same day.

Joshua Stephen Lawrence Walker, of Fairfield Road, Heysham, near Lancaster, admitted attacking Thomas Mount and Thomas Downie on May 24 in Morecambe.

During an appearance before Preston Magistrates’ Court the 19-year-old was jailed for a total of eight weeks.

The court was told the offences were committed while the defendant was on already on police bail for another offence.

The bench said the matter was aggravated by Walker’s record of previous offending but accepted he had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and gave him credit.

He has been ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Krystian Wojtulewicz, 24, of Acrefield, Bamber Bridge, was banned for 12 months after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £225 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

David Lewis, 45, of Back Crescent Street, Morecambe, was jailed for 14 weeks after admitting assaulting a woman with a weapon, putting him in breach of a suspended sentence.

Mark Anthony William Walmsley, 44, of no fixed abode, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay £85 compensation to his victim and a £20 victim surcharge.

Beau Oliver Mulley, 30, of Beachley Road, Ingol, Preston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Oliver Simon Thompson, 46, of Railway Road, Adlington, Chorley, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and given a restraining order after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay £50 compensation to his victim, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James Andrew Hartley, 43, of Lancaster Road North, Preston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting stealing frozen meat from Iceland, and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Joseph Aspinall, 33, of Riverside Road, Preston, was given 12 weeks in jail, suspended for 18 months, after being found guilty of assaulting a man, and was ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £115 s victim urcharge and £200 costs.

Wesley Mark Bolan, 41, of Hesketh Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was given a curfew and must pay an £85 victim surcharge after admitting entering a DFS store as a trespasser and stealing a mosaic mirror valued at £650.