Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Man, 42, breached peace at hospital

Lancashire court listings - Monday, August 13, 2018

A hospital nuisance has appeared before a court.

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told Phillip Lomax was drunk and disorderly in Chorley and South Ribble Hospital in an incident on May 28.

But on June 16 he was at the hospital again and caused a disturbance.

Lomax, of Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, pleaded guilty to charges of being drunk and disorderly and to breaching the peace.

The 42-year-old defendant was ordered to pay a £40 fine, along with a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also bound over for a year in the sum of £50.

The court heard the breach of the peace complaint was made by the hospital.

The magistrates bench heard the offences put Lomax in breach of a conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly in May 2018, but no further action was taken on the breach.

Possessions were damaged by man

A man caused £500 of damage to a woman’s possessions during an incident at her home.

Mark Anthony Gallagher, of Sheffield Drive, Lea, Preston, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutors said the incident happened at an address on West Park Avenue on June 10.

The 34-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a living room wall, a kitchen wall, items of clothing, a hairdryer, glasses and a USB stick.

The bench ordered him to carry out 55 hours of unpaid work and to pay £500 compensation.

He was given a rehabilitation activity and restraining order banning him contacting the woman, and must also pay an £85 surcharge and £85 towards prosecution costs.

Court snaps

Shaw Carr, 21, of Elms Road, Morecambe, was banned for 18 months after admitting drug driving and must pay a £175 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Edwards, 56, of Moore Street, Blackpool, admits stealing 12 DVDs and attempting to steal eight more from Waitrose and was jailed for six weeks.

Daniel Pearson, 32, of Springfield Street, Wigan, was discharged for a year after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Avenham Park, and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Levis Springer, 32, of Claremont Road, Chorley, was found guilty of littering by dropping a cigarette and must pay a £220 fine, £30 and £85 costs.

Lucy Summergill, 30, of St Ignatius Square, Preston, was found guilty of littering by dropping a cigarette and must pay a £220 fine, £30 and £85 costs.

Craig Davis, 30, of Harvester Drive, Preston, was ordered to have drug treatment and was given a restraining order after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay a £50 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Hughes, 29, of Euston Road, Morecambe, admits failing to comply with his sexual offence notification requirements and stealing groceries from Lidl, and was jailed for 12 weeks.

John Woodcock, 32, of Chapel Street, Coppull, Chorley, was discharged for two years after admitting assaulting a woman and vandalising her televisions, photo frames, and bedroom carpets, and must pay a £20 surcharge and 385 costs.

Peter Sielski, 57, of Lancaster Road North, Preston, was given a restraining order after admitting causing actual bodily harm to a woman and must pay a £50 fine, £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.