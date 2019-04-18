Lancashire couple charged with causing death of 18-year-old pedestrian Jackson Pickering in Burnley

Have your say

A Lancashire couple have been charged following a collision which led to the death of a teenager in Burnley.

Jackson Pickering, 18, was crossing Springfield Road in Burnley last June when he was struck by a black VW Golf near the junction with Hollingreave Road.

Jackson Pickering, from Burnley, died in hospital on June 20, 2018 after he was struck by a car in Springfield Road.

The collision happened at 11.45pm on Saturday, June 16.

Jackson, of Burnley, was left with serious head injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital.

He sadly died from his injuries on Wednesday, June 20.

Following an investigation, and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, two people have been charged.

Victoria Barker, 37, of Dill Hall Lane, Church has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

George Barnes, 26, of Green Lane, Padiham has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving, making off without payment and assisting an offender.

They are bailed to appear at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on May 7.