Lancashire County Council loses court case over £104m private healthcare contract

Lancashire county council has lost a landmark legal ruling over privatised healthcare.

The High Court case relates to a £104m contract for community healthcare services, which the county council awarded to private firm Virgin.

Lancashire Care and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals - who previously had the contract for services including school nurses - took out a legal challenge, arguing that the council had not followed procurement processes correctly.

This morning the High Court judgement was published, upholding the legal challenge and ordering the council to stop the process.

A spokesman for both NHS trusts said: “We welcome the ruling from the judge. We are pleased with the outcome and feel vindicated in following the action that we have taken. As public bodies, the Trusts are always reluctant to resort to legal action, in particular against other public bodies.

“However, we felt that we had submitted a strong bid and wanted to gain clarity on why we had not been successful. Going to court has ultimately borne out our concerns with the process carried out by Lancashire County Council and has achieved the result that we were seeking by setting aside the decision that the service should transfer to Virgin Care Services."

The court's ruling potentially lays Lancashire County Council open to a large legal bill.