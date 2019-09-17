Lancashire boy sentenced for role in door-step machete killing of dad-of-four

Have your say

A boy has been sentenced to six years detention in a Young Offenders' Institution for his role in the killing of a dad-of-four in Blackburn.



The boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons appeared for sentencing at Preston Crown Court today (September 17).

Father-of-four Sajed Choudry, 43, was murdered outside his home in Rhyl Avenue, Blackburn on November 27, 2018

The youth was sentenced to six years for manslaughter and 12 months for section 20 wounding for participating in the "vicious, terrifying and sustained" machete attack which killed 43-year-old Sajed Choudry.

Mr Choudry's son Ahsan, 24, also suffered life-changing injuries in the attack.

The boy was found guilty of the offences on August 14 following an eight-week trial at Preston Crown Court.

His sentences will be served concurrently in a Young Offenders' Institution.

Four men have previously been jailed for a total of 100 years after a jury found them guilty of murdering father-of-four Mr Choudry.

They appeared at Preston Crown Court on August 19 where they were sentenced as follows:

- Sadaqat Ali, 36, of Rhyl Avenue, Blackburn, will serve a minimum of 32 years for murder. He was also given a 30 year sentence for the attempted murder. His sentences will run concurrently.

- Rafaqat Ali, 38, of Tenby Close, Blackburn, has been jailed for a total 28 years – 28 for murder, and 14 years for section 18 wounding. His sentences will run concurrently.

- Fazal Ilahi, 62, of Tenby Close, Blackburn, has been given a minimum term of 20 years for murder and 12 years for section 18 wounding. He will serve them concurrently.

- Syed Akbar, 44, of Cedar Street, Blackburn has been jailed for 20 for murder, and 10 for section 18 wounding. The sentences run concurrently.

Police were called to Rhyl Avenue in Blackburn at around 10.35pm on November 27 last year after a dispute between neighbours escalated into lethal violence.

Sajed Choudry, 43, and his 24-year-old son, Ahsan, were attacked by a group of men armed with an axe and machetes and left for dead outside their family home.

Mr Choudry suffered a number of serious wounds and underwent 14 hours of surgery at Royal Blackburn Hospital to save his life.

He was then placed into an induced coma for two weeks before dying from his injuries on December 13.

A post mortem examination established that he died as a result of catastrophic head injuries sustained in the attack.

His son, Ahsan Choudry, 24, suffered life-changing injuries to his hand whilst trying to protect himself.