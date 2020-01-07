Lancashire boy, 13, remains missing after disappearing from home on Christmas Day

A 13-year-old boy remains missing after disappearing from home on Christmas Day.



Harley Taylor was reported missing in the early hours of Christmas Day (December 25), when he was last seen in the Harrison Road area of Chorley.

Harley Taylor, 13, has been missing since Christmas Day when he was last seen in Harrison Road, Chorley in the early hours of the morning. Pic - Lancashire Police

The 13-year-old has been missing for 7 days and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Lancashire Police issued a renewed appeal yesterday evening (Monday, January 6) and are urging Harley to let officers know whether he is safe.

The boy is described as white, 4ft 1in tall, with light brown hair and of a slim build.

READ MORE: Chorley teenager is found 'safe and well' after going missing for 5 days

A police spokesman said: "We are still concerned about the welfare of 13-year-old Harley Taylor, who is missing from their home address in Darwen.

"He was last seen in the Harrison Road area of Chorley in the early hours of December 25.

"We are now concerned for his welfare and are appealing for your help to find Harley.

"If you have seen Harley or have any information, please call us on 101, quoting log reference LC-20191226-0782.

"Likewise, we would like to appeal directly to Harley – if you see this post please contact the police so we can check you are safe and well."