Adil Iqbal pleaded guilty to killing Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester on May 13.

The 22-year-old also admitted causing serious injury to her son, 9, in the crash which also left her nephew, 4, badly hurt.

The court heard Ms Hough’s other son, 2, was also in the car when she stopped on the hard-shoulder to take a telephone call at about 3.10pm.

Iqbal, from Accrington, Lancashire, who was driving a BMW, was arrested at the scene.

He admitted the two offences during a hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Monday (June 19).

A third count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving relating to Ms Hough’s nephew was not put to the defendant at Monday’s hearing.

Judge Maurice Greene remanded Iqbal into custody to await sentencing on July 19.

A GoFundMe appeal for the family of Ms Hough set up by a friend said she was 18 weeks pregnant and expecting a daughter.