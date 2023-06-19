News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire BMW driver admits causing death of pregnant mother-of-two in M66 crash

A man from Lancashire has admitted causing the death of a pregnant mother-of-two by dangerous driving.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jun 2023, 19:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 19:50 BST

Adil Iqbal pleaded guilty to killing Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester on May 13.

The 22-year-old also admitted causing serious injury to her son, 9, in the crash which also left her nephew, 4, badly hurt.

The court heard Ms Hough’s other son, 2, was also in the car when she stopped on the hard-shoulder to take a telephone call at about 3.10pm.

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was fatally injured in a crash on the M66 in Bury, Greater ManchesterFrankie Jules-Hough, 38, was fatally injured in a crash on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester
Iqbal, from Accrington, Lancashire, who was driving a BMW, was arrested at the scene.

He admitted the two offences during a hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Monday (June 19).

A third count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving relating to Ms Hough’s nephew was not put to the defendant at Monday’s hearing.

The court heard Ms Hough stopped on the hard-shoulder to take a telephone callThe court heard Ms Hough stopped on the hard-shoulder to take a telephone call
Judge Maurice Greene remanded Iqbal into custody to await sentencing on July 19.

A GoFundMe appeal for the family of Ms Hough set up by a friend said she was 18 weeks pregnant and expecting a daughter.

The appeal said both boys were in induced comas in intensive care in hospital after the crash.