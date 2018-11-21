Lamp post falls onto Penwortham take-away roof after car crash

Have your say

A car crashed into a lamp post in Penwortham this morning causing the 25ft structure to fall onto the roof of a nearby takeaway.

The car lost control, crashed through metal safety railings and hit the lamp post head-on, causing the metal pole to fall directly onto the roof of the Lalbagh take-away.

The crash happened around 5am this morning in Liverpool Road, near the junction with Priory Lane, and a number of police officers responded to the incident.

Shortly after the crash, a police helicopter was seen circling the area.

An eyewitness who works in a nearby shop, said a recovery vehicle was on the scene around 6am, assisting officers with a black car that had mounted the pavement.

At 8am, Lancashire County Council workers were on site repairing the damaged lamp post.

Police have been approached for comment.