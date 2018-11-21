Lamp post falls onto Penwortham hair salon roof after car crash

Have your say

A car crashed into a lamp post in Penwortham this morning causing the 25ft structure to fall onto the roof of a nearby hair salon.

The car lost control in Liverpool Road and crashed through metal safety railings, hitting the lamp post head-on.

A car crashed through metal railings and knocked down a lamp post in Liverpool Road this morning.

The force of the crash caused the metal post to crash down onto the roof of the Priory Hair Studio in Liverpool Road, near the junction with Priory Lane.

The crash happened around 5am this morning and a number of police officers responded to the incident.

Shortly after the crash, a police helicopter was seen circling the area.

A recovery vehicle arrived on the scene around 6am and removed the crashed car from atop the mangled railings.

The hair salon, situated above Lalbagh take-away and David Pluck bookmakers, remains open for business.

Marian Cooper, owner of Priory Hair Studio, said: "It's business as usual today, but we are concerned about the damage to our roof. A number of roof tiles have fallen off and smashed on the pavement.

"It's a concern because we just don't know how bad the structural damage to the roof is at this point."

The battered lamp post has been completely uprooted by the impact of the collision and has been taken away for repair.

The scene of the crash in Liverpool Road this morning.

Lancashire County Council has cordoned off the incident area outside the row of shops.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.