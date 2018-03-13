Korean woman racially abused on night out in Lancaster

A Korean student was racially abused during a night out in Lancaster.

Police are appealing for information following the incident involving “two men wearing suits” at around 1.40am on March 13.

The woman, 21, was enjoying a night out with friends in the city when they were shouted at from behind by two men in Swan Yard of St Peter’s Road.

The men started making offensive racist remarks after noticing she had a Korean heritage.

DS Ian Lawrence from Lancaster CID said: “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and left the victim, a young woman from Korea, intimidated and in fear for her safety.

“Lancaster is a diverse city where these sorts of views and language are not welcome.

“If you recognise the description of the pair or know anything that could help us, please get in contact.”

One of the men is described as white, around 5ft 8in, of slim build with blonde hair and was wearing a white shirt, black trousers and a black tie.

The second man is described as white, of large build, approximately 5ft 5in, with dark brown hair and was dressed in a grey suit with a white shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call 01524 596457 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 0076 of March 13.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online crimestoppers-uk.org.