Knuckle duster and cannabis seized from Preston youths in latest stop and search patrols

More than 30 people were stopped and searched by police in Preston last night (Thursday, March 21).



Officers were tasked with patrolling the areas of Callon, Fishwick and Deepdale between 3pm and 8pm, after a section 60 order had been granted.

This knuckle duster was seized and a youth taken into custody after a Section 60 stop and search patrol in Callon, Fishwick and Deepdale on Thursday, March 21.

The order authorised officers to frisk people without suspicion as part of the force's crackdown on knife crime.

Officers seized a knuckle duster from a 14-year-old boy and the youth was taken into custody.

A quantity of cannabis was also seized from a number of people.

Lancashire Police said more than 30 people had been stopped and searched under the authority on Thursday (March 21).

A spokesman said: "As a direct result of this, a number of people have had their cannabis seized and one young person was taken into custody after being found with a knuckle duster.



"We will continue to actively patrol these areas."

The stop and search patrols were introduced earlier this month after a number of stabbings involving teenagers.

At 3.25pm on Tuesday, March 19, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Fishwick Parade as he was making his way home from school.

Police arrested seven teenage boys in connection with the ‘targeted' knife attack.

At 11.10pm on Sunday, March 10, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Samuel Street, Ribbleton.

Six men, aged between 21 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH in connection with the attack.

What is a section 60 stop and search order?

Under the law, a Section 60 stop and search order can be introduced if police believe that "incidents involving serious violence" may take place in their area.

They can do so if an incident involving serious violence has taken place and a dangerous weapon used in the incident is being carried in the area.

A Section 60 can be brought in for up to 24 hours. Police have the power to extend it for a further 24 hours if the threat remains.