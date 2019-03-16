Knives and drugs seized as four teens arrested in Preston

An 18-inch knife was among the "lethal weapons" and drugs seized by police investigating a violent incident in Preston.
Four teenagers, aged 15 to 18, were arrested by officers.
READ MORE: All the latest crime news from across Lancashire
Police had been searching for a group of male suspects wanted in connection with a "violent public order incident" on Manchester Road, in the Avenham area of the city, earlier this month.
Following the arrests yesterday, police seized "a quantity of class A drugs and numerous lethal weapons".
In a statement, Preston Police added: "We continue to actively target those who carry knives and the public’s support is crucial in allowing us to achieve this."
A man and a woman, both 18, and two boys, 15 and 16, were arrested in the Avenham area "for various offences", police said.