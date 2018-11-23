Knifeman tried to attack police officer in Preston city centre

A man who attempted to wound a police officer with a knife has been detained in a mental health hospital.

Lewis Frederick Holden, of Fletcher Road, Deepdale, Preston, pleaded guilty to attempting to wound PC Mark Lockyer in Preston on March 7, with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

Walton's Parade, Preston



The 19-year-old defendant also admitted possessing a black handled knife with a three inch blade after the incident on Walton’s Parade in the city.



Judge Simon Newell, sitting at Preston’s Sessions House Court, made a hospital order and ordered the knife to be forfeited.

