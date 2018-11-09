Knife wielding man threatens pregnant woman while children are present in Preston home

A toddler had to be pulled out of the path of a drug addled man who brandished a knife at a pregnant woman.

Knife wielding Luke Ashton, 24, also threatened to burn people's homes down.

Preston Crown Court heard his victim, a mum-to-be, was left feeling " physically sick" and scared at what might have happened to herself or the children in the house.

Ashton, of West Strand Road, Preston, has now been given a indeterminate jail sentence for the protection of the public after admitting affray and possession of an offensive weapon at Preston Crown Court.

Prosecuting, David Clarke said at around 4.30pm on June 21 he went to a woman's home in Preston.

The homeowner was there with friends and children - and Ashton got into an argument with one of her friends who was 31 weeks pregnant.

Mr Clarke said: "She feared she was going to be assaulted."

Recorder Alexandra Simmonds said: "You were asked to leave but refused, saying you could 'do what you want'.

"She was 31 weeks pregnant at the time and because of how aggressive you were she genuinely believed you were going to assault her.

"There were children present who were ushered out of your way, but you then produced a kitchen knife and you began swinging it at her.

"One of the younger children who was two, had to be pulled out of the way."

The court heard the frightened woman tried to film the incident on her mobile phone at which point Ashton branded her a 'snitch'.

Recorder Simmonds added: "You continued to issue threats, saying 'Watch what happens to you all, I'm going to burn all your houses down.

"This incident clearly had a significant impact on the people involved."

In an interview, Ashton said he said he had taken drugs and started to feel paranoid. He said he had picked up a knife to protect himself from a dog at the address and couldn't recall much of what had happened.

The court was told he had been "virtually unmanageable" during previous community sentences and that a normal jail term was not adequate for the protection of the public in the circumstances.