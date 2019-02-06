Knife found on suspected thief after latest arrest in burglary-plagued Frenchwood area of Preston

Have your say

A suspected thief has been arrested in the Frenchwood area of Preston after officers found him carrying a knife.



Efforts to tackle theft and burglaries in Frenchwood continue with officers making the latest arrest at the weekend.

The man was arrested at 2am in Bence Road in the Frenchwood area of Preston.

Officers apprehended the man on suspicion of vehicle interference in Bence Road at 2am on Saturday, February 2.

The man was stopped by police close to the junction with Frenchwood Avenue, where a number of homes were burgled in January.

After searching the suspect, officers found the man to be in possession of a knife.

The knife was seized and the man swifty arrested and taken into custody.

He was later charged on suspicion of vehicle interference and possession of a blade before being reprimanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on February 21.

It is the third arrest in connection with theft from homes and vehicles in Frenchwood in recent weeks.

Police patrols were ramped up following a spate of burglaries in the area after Christmas.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on January 16 in connection with a series of burglaries. The following day, a second man, aged 28, was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

PC Riley patrols the Avenham and Frenchwood areas of Preston. Following the latest arrest, he has thanked residents for their help in identifying suspects.

He said: "Thanks to all those continuing to assist officers in their efforts to tackle theft and burglaries in the area following the spike in activity last month.

"Residents are urged to remain vigilant and to safeguard their properties and vehicles by ensuring that they are kept secure."

People are reminded to call Police on 101 if they witness anything suspicious or alternatively on 999 if a crime is in progress.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.