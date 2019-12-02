Knife arches to be deployed at Preston train station

The knife arches will be deployed as part of a long term campaign to tackle knife crime.



Knife arches will be deployed at Preston train station on December 6,14 and 20 following a joint operation with British Transport Police.

The knife arch will be deployed to help tackle the increase in knife crime.'(Credit: PA)

The initiative is part of a long term campaign to tackle the problem of increased knife crime incidents across Lancashire.

Commuters arriving and departing from Preston will be asked to go through the knife arches.

Anyone found in possession of a knife could face up to five years in prison.

Sgt Paul McLernon said: “This is part of our ongoing commitment to taking more knives and dangerous weapons off the streets and keeping people safe and it’s good to see us working in partnership with British Transport Police.”

Sgt Lakhveer Singh of British Transport Police added: “Over the coming weeks you will see closer collaboration and deployments with BTP and Lancashire Police carrying out operations to tackle violence and combat knife crime with the aim to reassure the public and provide a safe travelling environment.”

After 7pm, the knife arch will be moved up into the city centre and will be located at various places throughout the evening.

The knife arches come shortly after the force received funding for the purchase of more than 80 knife wands (a hand-held metal detector) across the country, 25 of which have been allocated across the south of the county.

Police believe these new procedures will make the message clear that knives are deadly weapons and if you are caught carrying one, you will be arrested and prosecuted.

The use of the hand held devices should help officers make an informed decision for the safe transportation of anyone having to be detained and help reduce the risk to officers from possible attack, but also from self-harm.

The force is also currently undertaking a mixture of education and enforcement activities to educate young people on the dangers and consequences of carrying and using knives.