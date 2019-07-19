Kirkham road death: Four teenagers from Manchester arrested on suspicion of murder

Four teenagers from Manchester remain in custody on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in a road rage incident in Kirkham.

Three girls, aged 16, 17 and 18, and a young man, aged 18, were arrested yesterday evening following a police chase on the M61.

The Nissan Micra was pulled over on the M61 following a fatal collision in Kirkham yesterday afternoon (July 18)

The teenagers, all from Manchester, were the subject of a manhunt after a man in his 40s was killed in a collision in Freckleton Street, Kirkham at around 4.15pm.

Police said the car involved in the fatal collision is believed to have driven off from the scene.

Shortly after the incident police stopped a Nissan Micra in a road block between junctions 6 and 5 of the M61.

The four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody this morning.

READ MORE: Three women and one man arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Kirkham road incident

Detective Chief Inspector Eric Halford, of West CID, said: "We are in the very early stages of what is clearly an extremely serious incident which has resulted in a man losing his life.

"While we have made a number of arrests our enquiries are very much on-going and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed these events or who has any information which could assist our investigation to come forward and speak to us."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 1068 of July 18 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.