Kirkham man accused of slashing woman’s face found illegally in Blackpool

A man accused of slashing a woman’s face was arrested after being found illegally in Blackpool.

Grant Horn broke a condition of his bail the same day magistrates agreed to allow him bail.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Horn, 27, of Crown Mews, Kirkham, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with bail and Blackpool magistrates agreed to rebail him.

The court was told that on February 9 Horn appeared at court and pleaded not guilty to an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm where a woman’s face was slashed.

He was bailed on the condition he lived at his Kirkham address and did not enter Blackpool except for Blackpool North rail station for the purpose of picking up his son and visiting his lawyers or court.

At 11.45pm police saw Horn going into a phone box on the resort’s Reads Avenue.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had spent the day with his son at his former partner’s home in Blackpool.

He was walking to the rail station to get the train home when he saw the police officers.

The officers view was he was skulking into the phone box so they went to talk to him and checks revealed he was breaking his bail.

The defence added that Horn did not have the money to keep travelling from Kirkham to Blackpool, but an application to the court for him to be allowed to change his address to one in the resort was refused.