Kirkham Fire: Boat and Caravan "destroyed" in Freckleton Road blaze

Have your say

A boat and a caravan at an address on Freckleton Road have been destroyed by a fire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say that two fire engines from Wesham and Lytham were called to extinguish the fire at 2:49am on Friday morning, June 14.

Firefighters were called to the address on Freckleton Road last night.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus spent 30 minutes extinguishing the blaze with two jets and two hose reels.

READ MORE >>> Walton-le-Dale house fire: man in his 60s rushed to Royal Preston Hospital after cooker goes up in flames



It is not yet known what size and type of boat was involved in the incident, but firefighters confirmed that it and the caravan were both destroyed.

The police were called to help investigate the cause of the fire.

There have been no reported casualties.