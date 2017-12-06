Killer wife who stabbed solicitor in the heart has her appeal bid dismissed by appeal judges

A new bride who brutally stabbed a popular solicitor to death has had her attempt to appeal her conviction and life sentence thrown out by London's Court of Appeal.

Dave Edwards, 52, from Chorley, was murdered by his new bride Sharon, 42, at their home on Parkers Wood Close, Chorley in August 2015.

Read the background here



He was found dead in his bed the day after he returned from a holiday to Alcudia in Spain. Edwards had inflicted a knife wound to his heart with a kitchen knife hours earlier.

She was found guilty of his murder at Manchester Crown Court in 2016 and was jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years.

Jurors were told a post mortem examination revealed a catalogue of 60 injuries on his body including 30 other stab type wounds and fractures.

Sharon Edwards, formerly Manser, had three previous convictions for domestic violence.

The defendant, who to this day continues to deny the murder, still insists Mr Edwards "walked onto the knife".

She launched a second ill fated appeal against her conviction and sentence on this basis, but a spokesman for the Court of Appeal confirmed her bid was refused by three judges, including Lady Justice Hallett.

David was well known and well liked in Chorley.

He was also a keen pool player who played for the Chorley Electrical Pool League, and he quickly became a staunch Chorley FC fan and season ticket holder, supporting his team both home and away for a number of years.

Football and the courts aside, David was known by many as a merry drinker, and was often spotted glued to a karaoke microphone in various Chorley watering holes.

But behind closed doors, the successful criminal lawyer, who lived in a £300,000 detached home on a pleasant Chorley housing estate, was a victim of domestic violence.

He had confided in colleagues about Sharon Edwards attacking him, but would not make a complaint to police.

The harrowing case opened up a nationwide debate about the plight of male domestic violence victims as campaigners said the father-of-one's story shows domestic abuse transcends all social boundaries, professions and ages.

Anyone who needs advice can call Mankind on 01823 334244