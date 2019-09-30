Killer fugitive captured in Blackpool appears in court

Have your say

A fugitive killer captured in Blackpool will appear in court this morning (September 30).

Hughie Scanlon, 64, of HMP Kirkham, has been charged with absconding from lawful custody following his arrest in Blackpool on Sunday.

Scanlon, who had been serving a life sentence for manslaughter, had been wanted by Lancashire Police since going missing from HMP Kirkham on Thursday, September 26.

He is due to appear before Blackpool Magistrates' Court this morning (Monday, September 30).

READ MORE: Police appeal after man convicted of manslaughter absconds from Kirkham prison

Updates to follow...