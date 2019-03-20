Katie Price to face trial accused of shouting abuse outside school

Katie Price will stand trial after denying using abusive and threatening behaviour outside a school in a row with her ex-partner's girlfriend.

The former glamour model said she was "definitely not guilty" when she appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

Katie Price leaves Crawley Magistrates' Court where she appeared on two counts of using threatening, abusive, words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The 40-year-old, who lives in Dial Post near Horsham, West Sussex, is facing two charges of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in the nearby village of Shipley on September 6 last year.

Prosecutor Georgina Kent told the court Price is accused of a verbal altercation with Michelle Pentecost - who is now dating her estranged husband Kieran Hayler - and another woman in the playground of a primary school.

The alleged offence is said to have been witnessed by two teachers.

Standing in the dock holding her phone, Price was asked to enter her plea and said: "Definitely not guilty."

She was released on bail until she stands trial at Horsham Magistrates' Court on June 3, where she is due to give evidence alongside Miss Pentecost.

When reminded by chairman of the bench Serena Stewart of the importance of attending the court date, Price replied: "I will definitely be attending, don't worry about that."

This is the third time this year Price has been in court.

Her latest appearance comes a day after her boyfriend Kris Boyson attended a separate court hearing in Kent accused of threatening a police officer after a row with a paparazzo.

Price arrived in a blacked-out Mercedes van accompanied by a camera crew, wearing a fur-trimmed coat, a black Cossack-style hat, sunglasses and trousers with ankle boots.

While being escorted to the doors of the building by two women and a chauffeur, she joked with photographers that they "must be getting bored" of her.

She removed the hat for the court hearing and when entering the room, asked the usher: "Am I back in that box?" as she pointed to the dock.

Price failed to turn up to court over the allegations while on holiday last week, and was criticised by District Judge Amanda Kelly, who said she apparently had something "more important" to do, adding: "This shows a lack of respect for the whole court system."

She did not turn up to police interviews about the matter and was sent a postal requisition on February 7 informing her of the need to attend the hearing, the judge was told.

So far this year she has been ordered to pay more than £3,000 in court costs and fines.

Last month she was given another driving ban after being convicted of being nearly twice the limit while in charge of her pink Range Rover and told to pay £2,425 - including a £1,500 fine.

In a separate prosecution in January, she was banned after admitting driving while disqualified and ordered to pay a £1,100 fine plus court costs.

Boyson denied a charge of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence near his Gravesend home when he appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The allegation came a day after Price was arrested by police who found her slumped in a drunken state in the back of her pink Range Rover.

The 30-year-old will stand trial at the same court in May.