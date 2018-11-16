"Just watch, I’m going to end you" - chilling words of abuser Kyle Tunstall who hurt woman at her Penwortham home and spat in her face 19 times

An abusive man who told his victim: “ You’ve made me like this” before assaulting her has been jailed.

Kyle Tunstall, 26, of Beckett Court, Preston, would make his partner look at the floor whenever they went out so that she couldn’t look at another man, Preston Crown Court was told.

Their 18-month relationship came to an end in July after he was convicted of assault and criminal damage.



On September 4 - while on bail - he turned up at her home.



Merecdeh Jabbari, prosecuting, said: “There was a knock at the front door. As she opened it she saw the defendant standing there.



“He appeared to be calm and he said: ‘I can’t live without you.’ But within a minute he was completely wound up.

“He began to pull his own hair and began to shout at her, pointing at his own face saying: ‘You’ve done this, you’ve made me like this.



The court heard he pulled her bra with such force it snapped. He pulled her towards him and held her cheek between his teeth, and she feared he had pierced her skin.”



Tunstall repeated: “You’re never leaving me” before beginning to cry and calling her ‘babe’.



Two days later she was home alone when he arrived, armed with a baton.



Miss Jabbari added: “ His face was tense, he looked like he was raging inside. He was holding a baton vertically in front of him and she was clearly petrified.



“She took a step back in shock and he came towards her saying: ‘Just watch, I’m going to end you, I’m going to kill you, I’m going to snap your legs. You’ve been talking to guys.’”



She was instructed to lock the door before he pulled her around by her hair shouting abusive comments.



She was dragged to the floor and pinned down before Tunstall demanded she made him some food.



Ms Jabbari added: “He went to the fridge and took out a yoghurt which he threw at her. He spat in her face around 19 times. ”



The victim managed to text her friend. When officers arrived he cried.



He admitted two assaults and possession of a weapon.

Recorder Sophie Cartwright imposed a 65 week jail term.