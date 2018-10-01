Judges’ Procession: Which roads will be closed and when in Preston tomorrow

Have your say

The streets of Preston will play host to one of the city’s great traditions tomorrow - the Judges’ Procession.

It marks the official start of the legal year and has been a feature for generations.

Judges Procession: Which roads will be closed in Preston tomorrow

Judges, along with civic leaders, court officers, city councillors, regional high sheriffs and senior police officers walked from the city’s Sessions House to Preston Minster for a special service.

And the traditional event means that some of the main city centre arteries will be closed while the procession from court to church goes ahead.

The following road closures and diversions will be in place between 9.30am and 11.30am on Tuesday October 2, 2018.

Road closures:

• Birley Street - its full length

• Church Street - from its junction with Birley Street to its junction with St. John's Place.

Diversions:

• Church Row to Church Street that direction only

• Church Street, Grimshaw Street, Avenham Lane, Syke Street in that direction only