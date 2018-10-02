Judges’ ceremonial city centre procession

Have your say

The traditional Judges Procession took to the streets of Preston this morning.

The event marks the official start of the legal year and has been a feature of the city for generations.

LEP - PRESTON 02-10-18'Judges for Preston and Lancashire joined by local dignitaries for the annual Judges procession through Preston city centre to Preston Parish Church.

Judges, along with civic leaders, court officers, city councillors, regional high sheriffs and senior police officers walked from the city’s Sessions House to Preston Minster for a special service.

The Mayor of Preston, councillor Trevor Hart, led the procession in which judges from throughout Lancashire took part.

Some of the main city centre roads, including Birley Street and Church Street, were closed to allow the procession to travel from court to church.

Onlookers stopped to watch the walk – which took place in rather damp conditions in the October rain.

LEP - PRESTON 02-10-18'Judges for Preston and Lancashire joined by local dignitaries for the annual Judges procession through Preston city centre to Preston Parish Church.

The tradition dates back centuries.

It was scrapped in 2014 to due policing costs, but reinstated in 2016.

LEP - PRESTON 02-10-18'Judges for Preston and Lancashire joined by local dignitaries for the annual Judges procession through Preston city centre to Preston Parish Church.

LEP - PRESTON 02-10-18'Judges for Preston and Lancashire joined by local dignitaries for the annual Judges procession through Preston city centre to Preston Parish Church.

LEP - PRESTON 02-10-18'Judges for Preston and Lancashire joined by local dignitaries for the annual Judges procession through Preston city centre to Preston Parish Church.

LEP - PRESTON 02-10-18'Judges for Preston and Lancashire joined by local dignitaries for the annual Judges procession through Preston city centre to Preston Parish Church.