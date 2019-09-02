Judge tells Preston drug-dealer 'you are an idiot' after he was caught pulling wheelies

A drug-dealing cyclist who pulled wheelies at a busy road junction was described as “a plain idiot” by a judge.

Charlie Smith’s bizarre behaviour on his bike led to him being stopped and searched by police, who then found illicit drugs on him.

Smith was spotted doing wheelies at this junction

The 18-year-old, of Orrest Road, Preston, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply it on December 21, and being concerned in making an offer to supply cannabis.

Police in an unmarked car noticed the defendant riding a pedal cycle, and saw him pulling wheelies at the busy junction of New Hall Lane and Blackpool Road in Preston at 8.40pm on December 21.

The officers found an ounce of cannabis and 26 snap bags of cannabis worth £260, and a small amount of cannabis was found at his home, along with scales.

Prosecuting, Alistair Reid said incriminating messages on his mobile phone showed messages over a year long period indicating drug dealing, with references to ‘bagging up” drugs.

The court heard the defendant had a previous conviction for possessing cannabis.

His defence lawyer said he has made no attempt to minimise his actions.

He added: “He was a user and resorted to street dealing to fund his habit. Now with hindsight he says how stupid it was, and how he regrets it.”

Judge Nicholas Barker, sentencing, said: “You’re clearly a plain idiot.”

“Not only you were dealing drugs but beyond that, the fact that you got yourself 26 snap bags of cannabis on your person - and an ounce of cannabis - and you’re wheeling through the middle of Preston, drawing attention to yourself right next to a police car.”

“But you’re not facing a sentence for being a fool and an idiot, you’re being sentenced for being a drug dealer, which is what you now are by your own admission.

“You’re now a convicted drug dealer. That will be there to follow you around.

“You have been given an opportunity to make good. It is for you to decide which fork in the road you will continue to go down.”

He imposed nine months drug treatment and a rehabilitation requirement.