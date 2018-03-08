Judge in Blackpool baby death case begins summing up the evidence in dad's trial

A judge has begun summing up evidence in the case of a dad accused of murdering his son.

Mr Justice Jay is addressing jurors in the trial of David Christie, 35, of Wyre Grove, Blackpool, before they retire to consider their verdict.

He denies murdering six-week-old Marshall Christie, who died from serious head injuries on March 15, 2017.

The tot was found by medics to have bruising on his flank and his thigh, grazing and bruising to his genital area, linear bruising to his eyelids, a cluster of pinprick blood spots on his forehead and a bruise on his head.

The court heard scans of his brain, spine and abdomen revealed revealed bleeding in and around the brain, swelling to his brain and bleeding down the spinal column, and fresh broken ribs.

Christie told the court he found the baby "blue" and floppy and said he shook his son in an attempt to rouse him.

He was the sole guardian for Marshall while his partner, Sarah Lowe, was treated for schizophrenia at Wythenshawe Hospital, Ormskirk Hospital, and The Harbour mental health hospital in Blackpool.

