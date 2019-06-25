'Jousting Audi' stopped in Lancashire after giant 12ft plank of wood seen poking from boot

Have your say

A giant plank of wood has been seized from an Audi in Lancashire after police spotted it poking 4ft from the boot of the car.



Officers pulled over the blue Audi A3 in Blackburn at around 9.30am this morning (June 25) and issued the driver with a TOR (Traffic Offence Report).

The plank, measuring approximately 12ft, had been secured with rope but had been protruding around 4ft into the road from the boot. The wood has since been seized.

The picture was shared on Lancashire Road Police's social media channels with the hashtag #WalkThePlank.

"Stopped in Blackburn by T3. We wondered if this driver was planning some DIY or reliving a youth spent at Camelot watching jousting", quipped the officers.

"The driver didn’t realise how dangerous this plank was both to himself and the public.

"TOR issued and wood removed. #WalkThePlank."