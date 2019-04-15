Joiner's van with no MOT or tax in 8 years is seized by police near Preston

Have your say

A work van has been stopped and seized after police checks revealed it had not had an MOT or tax in eight years.



The van was stopped on Monday morning (April 15) after police suspected that the vehicle was not in a roadworthy condition.

Within minutes, police had checked DVLA records and were surprised to learn that the van had not been MOT'd or taxed since 2011.

The owner of the van, a joinery and building contractor based in Tarleton, was approached for comment.

A spokesman for the firm simply said: "No comment."