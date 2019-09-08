Two John Deere tractors worth thousands of pounds have been stolen from a Garstang farm.

The vehicles, as well as a blue low axel, low loader trailer were taken some time between Saturday night and Sunday morning (September 7 and 8) from a farm close to the town off the A6.

One of the stolen tractors

At the time of their theft the tractors were bearing the registrations PF16 EJZ and PO13 CNV.

It is believed that the offenders have utilised the low loader trailer to remove at least one of the tractors, taking them across fields through to Kepple Lane where they have exited on to the A6 to travel south.

PC Rachel Crossley, from Lancashire Police, said: "If you were in the area overnight and saw any suspicious activity or have any CCTV in this area we would be interested to hear from you."

PC Crossley added: "We would also like to take this opportunity to remind rural premises owners of the importance of securing high value items and considering the use of CCTV, alarms and lighting in secluded areas.

"Should you require more information on crime prevention please contact your local policing team."

You can contact police via 101 or www.lancashire.police.uk quoting log reference LC-20190908-0375.