Jason Goldrick: Man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Jason Goldrick remains in custody as Jason Goldrick's disappearance is treated as a murder



The 47-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested in the resort yesterday and remains in custody after police were given an extra 12 hours to question him.

New information now means that officers are treating Jason Goldrick's disappearance as a murder. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Mr Goldrick, 50, was last seen leaving hospital on Friday, November 1 at around 10pm.

A body has not yet been found, but new information now means that officers are treating his disappearance as a murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Derry Crorken, of West Police, said: “While we hold out some hope that Jason is still alive we have received information which would suggest otherwise.

"Jason’s family have been told of the latest developments.

“I would continue to urge anyone who has seen Jason or who has any information on where he might be to come forward and contact us.”

Mr Goldrick is described as being 5ft 8in tall, medium build with greying short hair.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark blue jumper without a hood, dark blue joggers and black trainers.

He has a shaved head and is clean shaven.

Police have been appealing for information about Mr Goldrick’s whereabouts since he was last seen earlier this month.

Anyone with information should contact Blackpool Police with any information on 101 quoting log 1156 of November 6th. For immediate sightings call 999.

You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.