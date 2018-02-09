Jail for dad who drove kids to school despite road ban

A banned motorist who was caught taking his children to school in his car has been sent to prison by a judge.

Matthew John Wallis, of Nimes Street, Fishwick, Preston, was found to have three bags of cannabis on him when police pulled him over, Preston Crown Court was told.

Patrolling police officers had seen the 21-year-old dad, whom they knew was banned from the road, deicing his black Vauxhall Corsa outside his home on November 28 last year.

He was then seen to climb into the vehicle at around 8.55am and drive it down Nimes Street and onto nearby Fishwick Parade.

The police followed him and pulled him over a short distance away.

He was then subjected to a search, during which the bagged drugs were found.

Prosecuting, Lucy Coulson said: “The matters are aggravated by the fact there were passengers in the car.

“Mr Wallis was taking his children to school, and he was banned at the time.

“It is accepted by the Crown that the cannabis was for his own personal use.”

Wallis entered guilty pleas to charges of possessing a class B drug, driving a motor vehicle while disqualified and driving while uninsured.

The court was told at the time of the offences he was subject to a suspended sentence for very similar offences.

On that occasion he had been given 20 months, suspended for two years, and a road ban.

The prosecutor revealed Wallis has five convictions for 14 offences on his record, mainly for driving matters and possession of cannabis.

His defence lawyer, Mark Monaghan said: “ Whilst not trying to trivialise these offences, the current offences are very far removed from the original ones.”

Recorder David Swinnerton said the offences were serious and jailed Wallis for a total of 10 months.

He also made an order for the cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Wallis previously hit the headlines in 2015 when he and a 19-year-old accomplice were found guilty of handling a stolen postbox worth £434, after they had attended a party in Preston.