Jack Jermy-Doyle: one man pleads guilty to killing Jack Jermy-Doyle whilst another denies manslaughter charge
Jack, 25, was assaulted on the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street, Preston, at approximately 2.40am on August 12 last year following an altercation with two men.
He was rushed to hospital following the attack and put on a ventilator, but sadly died two days later on Sunday, August 14.
Jak Fairclough of Blackpool Road in Preston, pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter when he appeared at Preston Crown Court today (Thursday, August 31)
He was bailed and will be sentenced at a later date.
A second man, Jake Parkinson, 22, of Bow Lane, Preston, also appeared at court and denied a charge of manslaughter.
He was remanded in custody and will face a trial starting on March 11 next year.
Lancashire Police say Jack’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, and they are aware of today’s development.
Detectives investigating Jack’s death confirmed two men were charged with manslaughter on Tuesday, July 18.
Both Fairclough and Parkinson appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 3. Neither indicated a plea at the time and were bailed to attend Preston Crown Court on August 31.