Invisible DNA spray used to snare illegal bikers

Illegal bikers could be snared by invisible dye under a new police crackdown.

Called SelectaDNA, the substance can be sprayed on riders and their passengers as their tear past on pavements and across public spaces on unlicensed off-road motorcyles.

The dye is unique but can’t be seen with the naked eye. If suspects are arrested or bikes recovered, the spray can then link offenders to criminal activities.

It is a new weapon in a Lancashire Police blitz on this dangerous practice in Skelmersdale.

They are also increasing patrols in areas, including parks and other public land.

Officers are also using locally gathered intelligence to execute warrants where storage locations are identified.

West Lancashire Community Safety Partnership provided the funding for the spray.

Chair Heidi McDougall said: “The use of scrambler and off road bikes across West Lancashire has blighted the community for a number of years. We share the frustrations of residents who see reckless behaviour from these illegal riders. These individuals pose a danger to pedestrians and other road users, and the consequences of their illegal use can devastate families.

“The partnership is very pleased to be able to give funding support to help this new campaign to crackdown on this activity and protect communities, ensuring parents and children can enjoy public spaces without fear of injury.

“These new tactics and a fresh approach will hopefully make towns and villages across West Lancashire a safer place to live and allow local people to enjoy the outdoors without worrying about the bikes.”

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “This is a real example of officers listening to residents’ concerns and taking steps to make their communities safer, a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan.”

Anyone who sees such illegal activity should ring police on 101.