Investigation launched into cause of Fulwood flat fire

Have your say

A fire at a flat in Fulwood is to be investigated by fire safety officers.

Two fire engines from Preston and Fulwood were called to a flat fire on the Filberts in Preston at 9.40am this morning (Monday, April 29).

Two fire engines from Preston and Fulwood were called to a flat fire on the Filberts, Preston at 9.40am this morning (Monday, April 28). Pic-Google Maps

The fire service said all occupants had evacuated the home prior to their arrival.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus to enter the smoke-filled flat and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Due to a dense fog of smoke, a ventilation unit was also used. Venting requires a hole to be made in the roof of a building to allow the smoke and gases to escape.

It makes it easier for the firefighters in the building to see and also reduces the possibility of backdraft.

No injuries were reported, but the cause of the blaze is under investigation.