Investigation into film of 'violent' restraint by officers

Have your say

Lancashire Police has promised a full investigation into a video which appears to show a young woman being violently restrained.

The film, which was circulated on social show, purports to show a teenage girl being violently restrained by police officers in Accrington.

Police said that two officers had been treated in hospital as a result of the incident, but promised a full investigation.

A force spokesman said: "We're aware of a video which shows a young woman being restrained by officers in Accrington.

"Two people were arrested and two officers treated in hospital as a result of the incident.

"We appreciate it may cause concern - a full investigation will take place in due course."